As people have become more health conscious, they have started to adopt many new healthful ingredients in their diet. Among the variety of these ingredients, chia seeds have become a rage. These brown seeds may be tiny in size, but they are packed with benefits that aid our health. The seeds are a rich source of protein and have significant amounts of several other nutrients. Chia seeds are now a standard component of many people's diets. Even Malaika Arora loves to indulge in them! Malaika Arora is a fitness icon for many people. Her daily exercise and yoga videos have motivated many to follow a disciplined routine. Plus, her diet regime is also a good balance between lip-smacking feasts and healthy recipes. The actress often posts about her indulgences on Instagram, and each one of them leaves us drooling! This time, Malaika shared a picture of her chia pudding, which looks every bit delicious.





Malaika shared a snapshot of her dessert on Instagram stories. The chia pudding seems to have a base of yoghurt and chia seeds. It is topped with coconut chips, figs, and berries. In the story, Malaika wrote, "#Homemade, Chia Pudding." Take a look at her full story below:

Since chia is loaded with health benefits, we recommend you also try making a recipe just like Malaika's! If you think it's challenging to make, trust us, it's not even close to that. In fact, cooking with chia is one of the simplest things. All you have to do is soak chia seeds in water. Then add it on top of your dessert. Here we have a quick chia pudding recipe that you can try. Check the full recipe below:

Chia Pudding Recipe: Here's How To Make Chia Pudding

Take some warm milk and pour in the chia seeds in it. Now add ground cardamom, cinnamon, and a pinch of vanilla extract. Mix this well and keep this overnight. In the morning, your mixture will thicken. Next, add fruits of your choice, some choco chips or coconut chips and berries! Mix and enjoy!





