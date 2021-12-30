Malaika Arora is one of the most active celebrities on Instagram. If you follow her on the photo-sharing app, you will find that she regularly shares posts and stories about her everyday life. From her invigorating yoga sessions to her pretty meal dates with friends and families - Malaika loves to share it all with her 14.3 million 'Insta-fam'. And one thing that we have learnt from her post and stories is that Malaika takes her food seriously! She is a self-confessed foodie, who believes in keeping up the balance of health and taste in her diet regime. One such perfect instance is her recent story on Instagram.





Malaika Arora took to the photo-sharing app to give us a sneak peek into her mid-day snack. It was a bowlful of poha chivda, which she mentioned on her Insta-story with a "love/heart" emoticon. Take a look:





Looks yummy, isn't it? For the unversed, poha chivda is one popular snack from Maharashtra and Gujarat. It is made with poha, peanuts, curry leaves and more. You can either roast the poha or fry it in oil to make this delightful snack. Poha chivda also makes for a perfect snack to pair with your evening tea or coffee.

Looking for the recipe? Here we have a surprise for you. We bring you poha chivda recipe, which is prepared by roasting the poha to give the snack a healthy makeover. Take a look.

Poha Chivda Recipe: How To Make Roasted Poha Chivda:

To begin with, roast the poha in a pan until it turns light brown in colour. Keep it aside. Then, prepare a tadka for poha chivda with curry leaves, mustard seeds, green chillies, hing and haldi, and of course, some oil. Now, sprinkle some salt and sugar and lemon juice, along with the tadka (on the poha) and mix everything well. You can also add dried fruits, sev etc to the mix to spruce up the flavour.





Click here for the step-by-step recipe.





What are you waiting for? Prepare poha chivda today and enjoy snacking, Malaika Arora-style!