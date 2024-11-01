Peppers are an essential ingredient in many dishes. Due to their nutritional benefits such as being rich in Vitamins A and C, antioxidants, fibre and potassium, they are used in stir-fried side dishes, added to sandwiches, eaten in salads and a variety of other dishes. This vegetable comes in a variety of shapes and sizes. The most common one is the green bell pepper, followed by sweet and slightly smoky-flavoured red bell pepper and then comes the yellow or orange ones. Did you know that there are 30-plus varieties of this vegetable? A vlogger, who often shares glimpses of his farm produce on Instagram, recently dropped a video showing off his peppers collection. The video starts with all the peppers placed on a table. The beautiful sight resembles a colourful rainbow. Then, the man gives a closer look at each bell pepper variety. His vegetable produce ranges from long and small to multiple shapes and sizes of pepper. He named all the varieties of bell peppers and their spice levels in the caption. Some of them included names such as Buena Mulata (Hot), Aji Challuaruro (Medium), Pinot Noir Bell (Sweet), Hungarian Yellow (sweet-mild), Corno Di Toro Chocolate (sweet), Rezha Macedonian (Medium), Buena Mulata (Hot) and more.

Also Read:Watch: How To Grow Cherry Tomatoes At Your Home

Check out the video here:

The video has garnered 1.2 million views so far. Here's how social media users reacted to it:

One user said, “That's such a cool way to show them off.”

Another wrote, “Amazing bounty of peppers! Incredible!”

“Woah! First time seeing this many variety of peppers,” read a comment.

“Never knew there were so many kinds of peppers,” mentioned another.

Also Read:Enjoy Fresh Ginger Every Time. Viral Video Shows How To Grow Ginger At Home

A fan of the vlogger's incredible farm added, “Wow, so soothing to see all these colours of pepper.”

An admirer said, “It looks like candy.”

“Incredible colours, incredible shapes. Thank you, god bless you for growing all this beauty,” penned another user.

Were you aware of the vast variety of peppers, as shown in the video? Do let us know in the comment section.