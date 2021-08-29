What is it about Indian cuisine that makes it so popular globally? Be it for the simplicity, unique flavours or the nutritional value, Indian restaurants have marked their footprints across the world. We have even seen well-travelled judges of international cooking contests getting blown away by a plate of humble desi food. Their reaction is such a delight to watch, isn't it? Well, here's one more priceless reaction for you — of a man tasting Lamb Vindaloo, a Goan dish, for the first time in his life after his wife takes him to an Indian restaurant.





The video begins with a digital content creator pair — Taccara Rae and Lamboginny — arriving at the restaurant for what they call an “Indian food test”. They are curious to know if the dish they order will be “a hit or a miss”.





When the waiter arrives with the plate of Lamb Vindaloo, Lamboginny tells him outright that he won't pay for the food if it doesn't taste "sweet". The waiter tells him it will taste spicy. Lamboginny takes the first bite, and pauses as the flavours explode in his mouth. Realising it's on the spicier side, he turns his cap around and hands over his sling bag to his wife to be able to enjoy the food. He even moves closer to a pedestal fan to keep from sweating while eating the vindaloo.





After some time, he asks the waiter for more rice to mop up the gravy. He even orders two plates of takeaway. Taccara filmed the entire video and can be heard laughing at her husband's reaction to the food.

Towards the end of the video, Lamboginny declares “India has done me good”. The video, posted on Instagram nearly a fortnight ago, is captioned: “Hubby finally tries Indian food”.





Watch the video here:





The video has gone viral, garnering more than 100k views and counting! Instagram users in India seem to be particularly enjoying the video, and getting emotional about desi food as well.





One of them commented, “Really happy that you liked it. But I can assure you, if you visit India for more Indian food, you would love it even more. It would be our pleasure to be your hosts someday!”





Another wrote, “Indian food is great with such a variety you cannot imagine. Every kilometre the taste changes. Homemade food, street food, restaurant, food courts, food carts, cloud kitchens, star hotels — there are endless option and immense taste.”





Then there were others who reacted to Lamboginny's priceless reaction.





“From the time that cap turned around, I knew,” wrote one user, and added emojis of face with tears of joy. A few others also suggested that they try dishes like Chicken 65 and Chicken Butter Masala.





Such relatable, funny videos only make a dull day brighter. And if you scour through social media, you'll find that it's a treasure trove of such viral videos.





