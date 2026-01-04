Do not disturb Diljit Dosanjh. The singer is busy welcoming 2026 with a solo trip to an undisclosed location. While the getaway looks peaceful, it did come with a small hiccup. Diljit was hit by a cough and a runny nose during the trip. Instead of reaching for medicines right away, the singer decided to rely on good old desi nuskhas. How do we know this? Diljit himself shared everything on his Instagram Stories, giving fans a front-row seat to his home-style remedies. In fact, he shared not one, but two traditional fixes to tackle cough and cold.





Also Read: Stranger Things Stars Finn Wolfhard, Natalia Dyer Reveal The "Best Cook" From The Cast





The first remedy involved cooking black poppy seeds with shredded coconut, jaggery powder, and ghee. Showing the cooked mixture, the singer explained that it is effective in dealing with cough and runny nose. He also added a warning in his trademark humorous style, saying it should be eaten in limited quantity – or else it might lead to diarrhoea.

Watch the screenshot of Diljit Dosanjh's story below:

Here is how you can prepare this remedy at home:





Ingredients:

2 tbsp black poppy seeds (khus khus)

2 tbsp shredded coconut

1–2 tbsp jaggery powder

1 tsp ghee

Method:

Dry roast the black poppy seeds on low heat until aromatic. Add shredded coconut and sauté lightly. Mix in jaggery powder and stir until it melts. Add ghee and cook till everything comes together. Let it cool slightly before consuming.

Next, Diljit Dosanjh prepared besan sheera, a popular North Indian comfort dish often eaten during coughs and colds. He made it by roasting garbanzo flour in ghee, then adding milk and jaggery powder to it. The warm, rich dish is known for soothing the throat and boosting recovery.





Diljit also showed what both the dishes looked like once they were ready, proudly presenting his desi cure lineup to fans.

Watch the screenshot of Diljit Dosanjh's story below:

Do you also want to cook besan sheera at home? Here is step-by-step recipe:





Ingredients:

½ cup besan (gram flour)

⅓ cup ghee

½ cup sugar or jaggery

1½ cups milk

A pinch of cardamom powder

Method:

Heat ghee in a heavy pan on low flame. Add besan and roast slowly, stirring continuously, until aromatic and golden. Warm the milk separately (do not boil). Gradually pour the warm milk into the roasted besan, stirring constantly to avoid lumps. Add sugar or jaggery and mix well. Cook for 2–3 minutes until thick and glossy.

Also Read: Egg Prices Are Rising In India: How Much Does One Egg Cost In Your City?





What do you think about these home remedies? Tell us in the comments below.