Masaba Gupta has always been vocal about her food choices and fitness journey. From sharing photos of sugar-free ice-creams to videos of her rustling up delicious meals, the fashion designer has always inspired us to eat right to stay healthy. She's also spoken about suffering from Polycystic Ovarian Disease (PCOD) and how she rejigged her diet to discard dairy, fried and sugary foods. On Friday, Masaba gave us a glimpse of a simple and healthy raita on her Instagram Stories. She captioned it, "Bhuna hua jeera kaala namak peeled orange raita", followed by a heart emoji. Take a look.

In the recent past, the designer-actor shared yet another image of an ice-cream and showed us how she indulged in her favourite dessert without compromising on her health. She captioned the photo, "Vegan-sugar free Espresso ice cream + Chocolate Fudgy cake ice cream +++ Crushed Marie Biscuit. Tell me a better survival recipe."

Another food post that left her 1.5 million strong following drooling was a salad recipe that she had shared on Instagram Reels. She captioned the post, "I love a good, quick summer salad for lunch in this scorching heat! It's super easy: Ingredients: Fresh Kale, washed in cold water and massage the leaves with olive oil, 1 pomegranate, half a pink guava, sunflower seeds for crunch (I use the omega seed mix by Nourish Organics which has a mix of all super seeds!). Salad dressing: olive oil, vinegar, Himalayan pink salt, black pepper. Mix all of these and toss with the salad and enjoy. I'll be sharing lots of my summer staple healthy food!"

Following her Instagram handle, we can say, Masaba is making quite a buzz as 'food influencer', if there is any. And her handle is emerging to be a perfect destination for every foodie. What do you say?