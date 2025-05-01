Ed Sheeran just dropped a surprise on Instagram - his new account called 'Teddy's Old Phone', and honestly, it feels like opening a time capsule from 10 years ago. Every photo is straight from Ed Sheeran's old phone, which he switched off in December 2015. That was the year he chose to ditch his phone and stick to emails instead. "I find myself seeing the world through a screen and not my eyes, so I'm taking this opportunity of me not having to be anywhere or do anything to travel the world and see everything I missed," he wrote in his final post back then.





Fast forward to the 'Thinking Out Loud' copyright lawsuits - Ed Sheeran had to switch his old phone back on. What he found were hundreds of messages, forgotten pictures, and loads of throwback moments. The emotional blast from the past pushed him to write his latest track, 'Old Phone', inspired by all those lost memories.





The Instagram page now has more than 200 photos and counting, and we have gone through them to pick out some of our favourite food moments and just plain fun stuff Ed Sheeran fans will absolutely love.

Here Are 8 Delightful Foodie Moments From Ed Sheeran's Old Phone:

1. Deep Fried Ice Cream

The foodie posts started on March 28, 2025, with a hilarious video of Ed indulging in some deep-fried ice cream with thick chocolate sauce on top.

2. Tomato Ketchup Tattoo

"Ketchup tattoo. Ask me why I got it. Coz I like ketchup bruv," the singer wrote along with a zoomed-in click of his Heinz tomato ketchup logo tattoo.

3. Mac And Cheese

Fans cannot stop laughing at his picture of a MacBook with lots of cheese slices stuck to the screen. "mac and cheese," read the pun-loaded caption.





4. Pizza With Taylor Swift

"Getting pizza somewhere on tour," he captioned a picture of Taylor Swift making a face at the camera while holding two cheese pizza slices in her hands. "2013 sweeran content in 2025 feels so good," a fan commented.

5. Ice Cream Eating Contest

In this picture, the 'Photograph' singer can be seen eating a big bowl of ice cream. "Won an ice cream eating contest with my brother and Taylor watching. My brother said it was the proudest he's ever been," he revealed in the caption.

6. Jam From Taylor (With Kanye West Reference)

Ed posted a picture of a Jam jam with a note from Taylor Swift that read, "Yo Ed - I'm really happy 4 you and I'm gonna let u finish but this is the best JAM OF ALL TIME - T."





The note is a play on Kanye West's viral interruption of Taylor's MTV VMAs acceptance speech in 2009. He had said, "Yo Taylor. I'm really happy for you, I'ma let you finish, but Beyonce has one of the best videos of all time!"

7. Foy Vance Making Pasta

"Foy making me pasta after we wrote Aberfeldy in 2012," Ed revealed in the caption of the picture of his friend and fellow singer-songwriter Foy Vance.

8. Ed In The Kitchen

The last foodie post on April 4, 2025, features an old picture of Ed cooking in the kitchen and having a great time. "making fajitas, AGAIN," read the caption.



Which of these foodie moments is your favourite? Drop your picks in the comments below.