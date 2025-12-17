In Indian homes, dal is more than just food. It is comfort in a bowl. It shows up on the table almost every day. No matter how fancy the meal gets, dal always finds a place. Every family has its own way of making it. Some like it thin. Some like it thick. Some swear by tadka, while others keep it simple. But one thing stays the same. Dal feels like home. At Jaaved Jaaferi's house, this love for dal runs deep. The actor-comedian and his son, actor Meezaan Jafri, recently spoke about it during a chat with Curly Tales. While talking about food preferences, Meezaan revealed that nothing beats dal made at home for him. "This house makes 7-8 different kinds of dal. This is yellow masoor dal," he said, proudly pointing to the spread.





Jaaved Jaaferi, who clearly knows his way around the kitchen, added an interesting detail about how their dals are made. "We have two sookhi dals, urad and masoor, jo khade masalon me banti hai [which are made in whole spices.] It also has curry leaves, ginger and green chillies," he shared. Jaaved also admitted that he is a foodie, but a careful one. He keeps an eye on portion sizes, unlike Meezaan, who happily indulges.

Are you also a fan of dal? Here are some easy recipes that you can try in your kitchen:

1. Maa Ki Dal

This one is pure comfort food. This slow-cooked black dal gets better with time. It is rich but not heavy. Best enjoyed with hot roti or plain rice. Tastes like something made with patience. Click here for the recipe.

2. Dal Makhani

Creamy, buttery and full of flavour. This dal takes hours to cook properly. The spices sink in slowly. It is a favourite for special meals. One spoon is never enough. Recipe here.

3. Dhooli Moong Dal

Light, simple and easy on the stomach. It has a clean, mild taste. Perfect for days when you want something soothing. Goes well with rice and a little ghee on top. Want the recipe? Click here.

4. Urad Aur Chane Ki Dal

This dal has a nice bite to it. Made with whole spices that add depth. It feels filling without being too heavy. Great with chapati and a side of pickle. Detailed recipe here.

5. Bengali Style Chana Dal

This one is slightly sweet and mildly spiced. Often cooked with whole spices for aroma. It has a thick texture and strong flavour. Pairs really well with steamed rice. Get the recipe by clicking here.





