Celebrities and fans are excited for Met Gala 2025, set to take place on May 5 at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York at 6 pm (ET). For Indian viewers, that would be at 3:30 am on May 6 (IST). Indian stars including Shah Rukh Khan, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh will be marking their Met Gala debut this year. Every year, the prestigious event is planned by Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour, who takes care of every little thing that is important for a successful star-studded night.





One key task on Wintour's list is the dinner menu. While the menu for Met Gala 2025 is yet to be revealed, we know for sure certain foods that are completely not allowed in the kitchen, as per Wintour's instructions.

Here Are 5 Foods Banned From The Met Gala 2025 Dinner:

1. Garlic

2. Onion

3. Chives

4. Parsley

5. Bruschetta

Explaining why these particular foods are forbidden, Josh Jackson, executive chef and owner-proprietor of Great Taste Catering in Los Angeles, told Parade, "She doesn't want the food to affect the breath of the celebrity guests," adding, "She doesn't want to see chives in the guests' teeth. It's understandable."





Sharing another possible reason, Jackson added, "Also, there are several people who are actually allergic to the allium family of bulbous plants, which is rare but possible. But that's maybe a stretch."





As per Delish, parsley was also removed from the menu so that no one is walking around with it stuck in their teeth. Bruschetta is also risky as it could easily ruin an outfit.





Celebrity chef Kwame Onwuachi has curated the menu for this year's Met Gala. "I am thrilled and honoured to be creating the dining experience for this year's Met Gala. As a chef who grew up in the Bronx, being a part of such an iconic New York institution for the most celebrated, star-studded night of the year is like a professional dream come true," he said. "And as a lover of high fashion, collaborating on the theme, Superfine: Tailoring Black Style, brings a whole new level of inspiration for me and my team to work with."