Mira Kapoor Enjoyed Her Favourite Food Cooked By Mother; See What It Was

Mira Kapoor's latest foodie outing has us salivating.

Mira Kapoor may not be a Bollywood actor but she has gained the status of a popular B-Town celebrity in her own way. She enjoys a huge fan following on social media, and she obliges her followers with regular updates of her personal life, which to our delight, is mostly about her foodie splurge. If you dedicatedly follow Mira Rajput, you would know how much she loves to cook and eat food. In her latest update, she had a hearty Thai meal cooked by her mother, and it again managed to rivet our attention with drooling eyes.





Recently, Mira Kapoor admitted that her favourite hobby was cooking, and her favourite cuisine was Thai, "Thai food all day everyday", she wrote in her Instagram story. She proved it with her recent Instagram story. And what can be better than getting to indulge in your favourite food that too cooked by your mother!?





(Also Read: 'Chef Mira Kapoor' Puts Together A Yummy Italian Spread For Family Reunion)





Mira Kapoor shared a picture of crispy and crunchy Thai fritters and wrote, Mom's Thai Fritters Are The Best'. Then we could see a gorgeous plate of Pad Thai paired with Thai Curry, with a generous topping of spring onion greens. The warm soupy noodle bowl loaded with greens and veggies had us salivating too.

There's nothing better than 'maa ke hath ka khana'. Mira Kapoor surely got her share of her mom's love in the form of her favourite food. Since Mira Kapoor has always been seen indulging in healthy foods, we are sure her Thai meal must be a great combination of health and taste.









