Mira Kapoor and her love for food go hand in hand. Every now and then, the diva shares her foodie adventures with us. Whether it is about savouring a burrata salad in Italy, kicking off her morning with some vermicelli upma, or indulging in a good old desi feast, her Instagram Stories are full of foodilicious experiences. So, what is her latest culinary crush, you ask? Well, just like the rest of us, Mira unabashedly declared her love for sweet delights by posting a picture with a glass full of chocolate concoction. And what's in that glass, you wonder? Mira Kapoor writes: "Mandatory hot chocolate fudge!" Take a look:

Also Read: Mira Kapoor Had A Cheesy-Licious Monday With An Authentic Italian Spread

Did Mira Kapoor's post trigger your sugar craving? If so, here are some easy-to-follow recipes to satisfy your sweet tooth.

1. Moist Chocolate Cake

Its velvety texture and intense cocoa flavour make it a true dessert masterpiece. This yummy chocolate cake will make you fall in love with it at the first bite. Click here for the recipe.

2. Chocolate Brownie

These brownies are every food lover's dream. It is an irresistible combination of sweet and slightly bitter chocolate goodness. Top it with a scoop of vanilla ice cream and enjoy with your friends and family. Recipe here.

3. Chocolate Sandesh

A delightful fusion of tradition and cocoa, chocolate sandesh is a Bengali sweet that introduces a yummy twist to the classic recipe. Want to give it a try this unique dessert? Click here.

4. Chocolate Souffle

Its delicate, airy texture and rich taste will surely leave a lasting impression on any dinner table. Try this mouth-watering chocolate soufflé today and we are sure it'll become your new favourite chocolate dessert. Detailed recipe here.

5. Chocolate Muffins

Planning to start your day on a sweet note? These moist, tender chocolate muffin delights are perfect for you. They'll be a hit, especially among your children. They are super easy to make and oh-so delicious! Click here to get the full recipe.

Also Read: "Happy Birthday My Chilli Paneer Buddy," Writes Ananya Panday To Mira Kapoor

Apart from being incredibly satisfying, chocolate also offers several health benefits. Here are some of them:

1. Lowers Blood Pressure: Dark chocolate, rich in magnesium, can help reduce high blood pressure.

2. Lowers Cholesterol: Eating moderate amounts of dark chocolate can lower bad LDL cholesterol and increase good HDL cholesterol.

3. Improves Brain Function: Dark chocolate can enhance focus, and memory, and protect the brain from ageing.

4. Improves Heart Health: A 2015 study in the Heart Journal suggested that daily consumption of dark chocolate can reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease and stroke.

5. Curbs Cravings: Dark chocolate's high satiety value helps you feel full for longer, reducing the temptation for unhealthy snacks.

Click here and read the benefits in detail.