If you have been following Mira Kapoor on Instagram, then you are no stranger to her love for cooking. The 26-year-old has been very vocal about her love for food, particularly the ones that are home-made and clean. Mira can cook up a storm herself, and she has often given us glimpses of the same. Remember the time she gave us a quick tutorial on how to makegulkand (rose jam) at home, or revealed her mom's recipe of Sindhi sel bread? Mira has even passed on her love for cooking to her kids, who baked a lovely chocolate cake for her on the occasion of Mother's Day. This does not come as a surprise, since Mira has revealed in many interviews that she has imbibed the love for cooking from her mom! Moreover, Mira's siblings also appear to be big foodies.





Mira's sister Noor Wadhwani, who is also a popular interior designer, took to her Instagram to thank the former for a certain cookbook that she had sent across as a gift. The cookbook was by author and restaurateur Yotam Ottolenghi.

"Thanks M for sending the yummiest cookbook! Miss you @mirakapoor", she captioned the Instagram story." Mira reshared the story with a caption, "Miss you @Noor.Wadhwani @PriyaTulshan Long Distance Cook-Off."





On Tuesday, Mira also shared a post about the four cookbooks she is currently hooked on to.





Mira Kapoor, who married actor Shahid Kapoor in the year 2015, has over 2.6 million followers on Instagram. The couple has two kids Misha (4) and Zain (2).



