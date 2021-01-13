Mira Kapoor Organised A High-Tea Party For Kids; Here's What It Looked Like

Mira Kapoor hosted a high tea party for her kids.

Highlights Mira Kapoor hosted a high tea party for her kids and their friends.

She shared pictures of the table on her Instagram story.

Take a look at the set up of this unique kids' party.

High tea parties have become a sort of a social trend; in reality, a great way for ladies to get together over tea and tea-time snacks, and enjoy a hearty conversation. High tea set up usually has tea paired with cookies, tea cakes or other munchies that go perfectly with your hot cup of tea. Our favourite Bollywood celebrity, Mira Kapoor, also hosted a high tea soiree, but wait, it was not for her girlfriends, instead it was organised for her kids!





We love how Mira Kapoor keeps us in loop of her day-to-day activities, most of which are related to food! Whether it is glimpses of her cooking adventures or dinner at a restaurant, or menu of her son Zain's 'truck-themed' birthday party, we love to see Mira's love for food through her social media posts. In her recent Instagram story, Mira shared pictures of the 'kiddie high tea' party which was as exciting as all of her other posts.





Take a look at the pictures that Mira shared:





(Also Read: Taapsee Pannu Confesses Her Hatred For This Vegetable. Guess What It Is?)





(Also Read: Alia Bhatt's Quick-Fix For Problems Is Mega Relatable)

Promoted

One picture showed a cup of plain tea without milk; it could actually be green tea. In the other picture, we can see various cookies in different shapes and colours, neatly placed inside muffin cups. The cookies are paired with lots of chocolate chunks on the side. The table is set with yellow-coloured plates and wooden cutlery for the kids. We are assuming that Mira invited some friends of her kids too. The decorative tinsels in golden and silver colours placed on the table gives the hint of a glamourous evening soiree-to-be.





We hope Mira Kapoor shares more pictures from this interesting kids' party.









