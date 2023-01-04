Winter is here and so is the chilly breeze. The nip in the air makes us want to snuggle in our bed with something warm and comforting. Don't you agree? And the best way to enjoy the winter season is by preparing traditional dishes using seasonal fruits and veggies. They not only help us keep warm from within but are also extremely healthy. Mira Kapoor is definitely winning the game when it comes to eating winter-special delicacies. If you follow her on Instagram, you'd know that she is a hard-core foodie. Recently, she shared a glimpse of a delicious winter dish that she relished in bed, and it has left us hungry!





Also read: Mira Kapoor Enjoys Undhiyu; Says, "I'm Pretty Sure I Was Gujarati In My Last Life





Mira Kapoor took to Instagram Stories to share a glimpse of her indulgence. Any guesses what she ate? It's the classic haak saag. In the photo, we can see a bowl full of mouth-watering haak saag. "Haak saag in bed," read the caption in the story. She also added the hashtag #winterdelight. For the unversed, haak saag is a traditional Kashmiri dish made using a variety of mustard greens, mustard oil, hing and dried red chillies. Take a look at her story here:

Also read: Mira Kapoor Enjoyed This Yummy Dessert At Her Mom's Place. Can You Guess?





Looks delicious, right? If you too are craving some saag after looking at Mira Kapoor's story, we've got you covered. Here we bring you some of our best saag recipes that you can relish during winter. Click here for the recipes.











This isn't the first time that Mira Kapoor has shared a glimpse of her foodie diaries. Earlier, she shared a funny travel experience with her followers. In the caption, she wrote, "When you get stopped at the airport for carrying homemade, filled with love and winter gobhi-shalgam achaar." She further elaborated it with, "You know you are as Punjabi as it gets." Read more about it here.













We can't wait to see what winter dishes Mira Kapoor eats next! What is your favourite food during the winter season? Do let us know in the comment below.