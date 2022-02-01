If you thought Mondays are all about 'Monday Blues' then Mira Kapoor's Instagram might just change your perspective. Over the years, this 27-year-old diva has emerged well as a lifestyle and food influencer. She keeps inspiring more than three million followers (on Instagram) with her positivity and good vibes. Every now and then, we find Mira sharing posts and stories featuring slices of her life - most of which include her husband and actor Shahid Kapoor, kids Misha and Zain, her fitness and beauty regime, and of course - food. By now, we all know what a foodie Mira Kapoor is. She never shies away from gushing about all things healthy, homemade and delicious! Besides, she regularly keeps sharing all her food activities with the world through Instagram. From her morning routine to her sinful binges - we get to see it all. In fact, it won't be an exaggeration to say that Mira Kapoor has food for every mood. Her latest story on the photo-sharing app is a proof of that.





Mondays are usually dull for all. But it seems Mira Kapoor decided to give it a spin in the most indulgent way possible. Instead of going for a quick and simple 'Monday meal', she preferred ending her Monday with an elaborated Mexican spread. Mira gave us a sneak peek into her dinner table and trust us, we can't help but drool! According to her Insta-story, Mira's dinner spread comprised tacos, enchiladas, quesadillas, salsa and some other delicious dips. Take a look:

Looks delicious; isn't it? Like us, if you have got your midweek motivation too, then how about preparing the spread today? Fret not, we have found the easiest recipes for you.





Click here for taco recipe.





Click here for enchiladas recipe.





Click here for quesadilla recipe.





Now that you have the recipes handy, prepare the classic Mexican dinner and relish Mira Kapoor-style!