Bipasha Basu, who is expecting her first child with husband and actor Karan Singh Grover, is making the most of this amazing phase in her life. Right from having jalebis to carving rosogollas, the mom-to-be is having a blast. Now, Bipasha has shared a sneak peek into her drool-worthy non-vegetarian meal. She relished mouth-watering Sindhi mutton curry and mutton chops. The mutton curry looked vibrant and utterly delicious made with all the quintessential masalas. Sharing a video on Instagram Stories, she thanked makeup artist Billy Manik who sent the treat to Bipasha. The Raaz actress also showed us the note written by Billy. It read, “Dear Bipasha and Karan, hope you enjoy the Sindhi mutton curry made by me. And mutton chops made by dad.”

If you have started craving mutton, here's a list of some delectable recipes that you must try out. It's a weekend, so treat yourself to a wonderful mutton dish. Find the recipes below:

This scrumptious dish when paired with roti or rice, makes for a delicious meal. If you are a mutton lover, this recipe is surely going to satiate your foodie side. Make some good tawa mutton at home and garnish it with coriander leaves before digging in.

Kebabs are great appetisers to kickstart a lavish meal. Even at a restaurant or while attending a party, some tasty starters like kebabs are a must-try. Do you agree? Pair it up with a nice, tangy dip of your choice and enjoy.

Do you want to relish a fiery dhaba-style mutton curry? If yes, then, trust this recipe. Cooked with aromatic spices, this makes for a go-to dish for all those who love desi, spice-rich food.

Yes, we do have a mutton version of this as well. If you are bored with the usual mutton curries, this is something you can try your hands on. For this, boneless mutton chunks, marinated with a mixture of spices, are deep-fried to perfection.

A list of mutton recipes is incomplete without this one. Laal maas is loaded with red chillies and a local spice - kachri masala. If you are a meat lover, don't miss out on this recipe.

So, which recipes intrigued your taste-buds?