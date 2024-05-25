Masaba Gupta continues to inspire us with healthy eating goals. The soon-to-be-mom is a big-time foodie and her social media narrates that tale very well. Now, Masaba is back with her latest foodie escapade, but this time with a little confession. On Friday, the fashion designer-turned-actress dropped a picture of her meal on Instagram Stories. What was she relishing? The popular Gujarati snack dhokla. In the text, along with the picture, Masaba confessed that dhokla is one dish that she can eat “all day every day”. In the picture, we could see a plate of dhoklas kept next to a bowl full of green chutney and aam ras. Sharing the picture, Masaba wrote, “I could eat dhokla all day every day. (& aam ras too) Supremacy.”

We bring you more proof that Masaba Gupta is making full use of mangoes in her meal this summer. Just a few days back, we spotted Masaba relishing “Mango Sticky Rice”. She dropped a photo of a big bowl of this dessert on her Instagram Stories. In the picture, we can see sliced juicy mangoes placed on a bed of rice and topped with what looks like toasted sesame seeds. Drooling already? Wait till you see the mouthwatering picture of this dish. It turns out that Masaba's friend Chef Seefah Ketchaiyo surprised her with this sweet treat. Along with the picture, Masaba wrote, “Love you long time Chef Seefah Ketchaiyo. Thank you for the best mango sticky rice.” Take a look:

Mango sticky rice is a classic Thai dessert, also known as Khao Neow Ma Muang. This dish is prepared with coconut milk and served with diced mangoes. So, what are you waiting for? Try this easy-peasy recipe now.

Before this, we spotted Masaba Gupta relishing a big Sunday breakfast bowl. Of course, it included all things healthy. Masaba enjoyed a big bowl of juicy papayas. The picture shows that she relished papayas by sprinkling Brahmi salt on top of it. Sharing the picture, she wrote, “Papaya with Brahmi salt - the good stuff.”

We can't wait to get more glimpses of Masaba Gupta's foodie diaries.