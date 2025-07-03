Who can resist chana chaat, especially on a rainy evening? Packed with spicy and tangy flavours, this street-style snack is simply a guilty pleasure for many foodies. Every bite feels like a balanced blend of texture and zest, making it a tasty indulgence. But even this time-honoured favourite hasn't escaped the wave of culinary experiments on social media. In a viral Instagram video, chef Jaspreet Singh Devgun puts an unexpected spin on the classic chole chaat. His creation? Smashed Croissant Chole Chaat, a dish he calls "a wild fusion you didn't know you needed."

The Chef begins his preparation process by adding one tablespoon of butter to a tawa. After the butter melts uniformly, he places a croissant on it. Next, he puts a flat iron on top of the croissant so that it gets flattened. If you think it's bizarre, then you are not alone. The chef repeats the process for the other side of the croissant. After it's properly roasted and turns golden-brown, Jaspreet Singh Devgun adds a dollop of yoghurt. Next comes the spicy-tangy chole mixture. To finish the preparation, he drizzles what looks to be mint chutney, saunth (dry ginger) chutney, sprinkles sliced onions, pomegranate seeds and crunchy sev. That's it! Smashed Croissant Chole Chaat is ready to be served.







Foodies queued up in the comments section, with a majority expressing their displeasure with this fusion.





"The true 'Prashant'" wrote a user, referring to the viral meme where a young boy humorously mispronounced croissant as Prashant.





Echoing a similar sentiment, another commented, "Prashant chat."





"Hair straightener ka koi recipe bataeye (Please share a recipe for hair straightening)," read a sarcastic remark.





This person's humorous reaction was, "We need police here, this was a barbaric murder of both croissant and chaat."





"I am an Indian but am crying with the French," admitted a disappointed individual.





Would you like to relish this unique Smashed Croissant Chole Chaat?