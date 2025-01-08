To elevate Madhya Pradesh's stature as a key contributor to India's dairy industry and improve farmers' livelihoods, the state government has announced a robust Rs 1,500 crore investment plan. Aimed at doubling milk production within five years, the initiative underscores a multifaceted approach to revolutionize the state's dairy sector. The proposal, approved during a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Tuesday, marks a significant step in future-proofing the state's agricultural economy. Senior Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya, briefing the media, highlighted a pivotal partnership between the Madhya Pradesh State Co-operative Dairy Federation (MPSCDF) and the National Co-operative Dairy Federation (NCDF).





"The tie-up with NCDF will not only enhance milk production but also significantly boost farmers' income," Vijayvargiya said. He emphasized plans to motivate farmers to adopt high-yield cattle breeds, coupled with comprehensive facilities for transporting milk and dairy products to markets. Organic farming practices, supported by organic manure usage, will also be encouraged.





In a move aligned with the National Education Policy 2020, the government will introduce an academic degree in dairy technology at Vikram University, Ujjain. The course will later be expanded to other universities, equipping youth with modern skills in dairy technology to propel Madhya Pradesh to the forefront of milk production.

Vijayvargiya also detailed plans to expand the number of dairy co-operative committees from 6,000 to 9,000 within five years. This expansion will enable the establishment of dairy plants in villages, with transportation and branding managed by private stakeholders. The state's flagship milk brand, Sanchi, will see a renewed push to gain a stronger foothold in national markets with NCDF's support.





"This is part of a larger vision to make Sanchi a national brand while ensuring the state becomes a top-tier milk producer," Vijayvargiya added.





The move has not been without controversy. In September last year, the Madhya Pradesh government entrusted the operations of the State Cooperative Dairy Federation to the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) for five years. While the Opposition Congress has raised concerns, accusing the government of paving the way for Gujarat's Amul to dominate Sanchi through "backdoor" tactics, officials maintain that the decision is rooted in expanding Sanchi's reach and enhancing its output.





Madhya Pradesh currently ranks third in milk production nationally, contributing 9% to the country's total output. The state's average per capita milk production stands at 673 grams per day, outperforming the national average of 471 grams.





As the initiative takes shape, Madhya Pradesh's dairy farmers are poised to witness a remarkable transformation, one that could serve as a model for other states aiming to boost agricultural incomes and build a resilient rural economy.