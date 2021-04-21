Since the very beginning of this ongoing pandemic situation, health experts around the world have been stressing on strengthening immune system to decrease the effects of Coronavirus. We have seen several traditional herbs and spices coming back in vogue since last year. A study, published in 'Plos One' journal, even found enough vitamin D content in the body may lessen the oxygen requirement in patients affected with Coronavirus. The sudden surge in Covid cases has been worrisome. Healthy eating, exercise, yoga and more - we are trying every way out to keep ourselves safe and healthy.

Amidst all these, new large population study indicates that taking multivitamins, omega-3, probiotics or vitamin D supplements may lessen the risk of Coronavirus, at least among women. The findings were published in the journal BMJ Nutrition Prevention & Health. The study also found that vitamin C, zinc or garlic supplements had no link with a lower risk of Covid.

The researcher created a study app and launched in the UK, the US, and Sweden in March 2020 "to capture self-reported information on the evolution of the pandemic," read a report on the BMJ official website.

Also Read: Vitamin D Deficiency Found In 80% COVID-19 Patients; Diet Sources Suggested By Expert

From the survey it was found that consumption of probiotics, omega-3 fatty acids, multivitamins or vitamin D has a strong link with lower risk of SARS-CoV-2 infection. "No such effects were observed among those taking vitamin C, zinc, or garlic supplements," the report further read.

The researchers stated that this was an observational study that had several limitations. However, Professor Sumantra Ray, Executive Director, NNEdPro Global Centre for Nutrition and Health, which co-owns the journal, stated, "We know that a range of micronutrients, including vitamin D, are essential for a healthy functioning immune system. This, in turn, is key to prevention of, and recovery from, infections."

"But to date, there is little convincing evidence that taking nutritional supplements has any therapeutic value beyond maintaining the body's normal immune response," he added.