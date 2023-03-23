Switching to a healthier diet often means compromising on taste and reluctantly giving up all the lip-smacking foods. We have to keep tabs on our weight and make sure that we don't empty the whole box of chocolates in one go and gorge on the scrumptious pepperoni pizza. Staying on track in your fitness journey requires dedication and if you are looking for some inspiration, then actress Nargis Fakhri can be the right person. She routinely shares updates from her kitchen diaries, and this time too Nargis has left us drooling. In her Instagram Stories, Nargis Fakhri shared a glimpse of her dinner menu. We could see her cooking some delicious cauliflower rice in a pan. See the pics below:

Also Read: Anushka Sharma Enjoys Delish Maharashtrian Food Courtesy Her Mother

Another dish on Nargis Fakhri's dinner menu was stir fry vegetables, which included broccoli, carrots, red bell pepper and more: Another dish on Nargis Fakhri's dinner menu was stir fry vegetables, which included broccoli, carrots, red bell pepper and more:

Also Read: This Device Can Tell If Your Meat, Cheese Or Fish Is Still Fit To Eat Doesn't the meal quite yummy? Well, Nargis Fakhri deserved it as she seemed to have burned loads of calories on the treadmill in the morning:

Now if you are motivated to prepare a healthy meal, then here are some nutritious meal recipes.

1. Cauliflower rice

Let us start with Nargis Fakhri's dinner menu. Cauliflower rice is an alternative to ordinary white and brown rice. Best part? It can help you lose some weight. And yes, it is not only low in calories but tastes awesome too. Click here for the recipe.

2. Stir-fried vegetables

Have plenty of vegetables left in the fridge? Do not worry and just follow this recipe to turn your leftovers into lip-smacking stir-fried vegetables. It is nutritious and flavoursome. Recipe inside.

3. Beetroot uttapam

If you want to relish some south Indian food then go for this beetroot uttapam. Having a pleasing pink colour, this uttapam is topped with vegetables and served hot. View the recipe here.

4. Thai chicken stir fry

Of course, we have some options for meat lovers too. This Thai chicken stir fry can be perfect for dinner. It has the sweet, spicy, and salty flavours of Thai cuisine and goes best with some white rice. Recipe here.

5. Dum paneer kali mirch

Creamy paneer is cooked in dum to bring out its flavours dumped and tossed into a spicy black pepper curry. Relish it with some rice and you will surely be left licking your fingers. Click here for the recipe.

Who said healthy food cannot be tasty? Opt for dishes like these and you'll rediscover your love for food.