If you are trying to lose weight, finding the right snack can feel like a constant balancing act. You want something light, satisfying and easy to keep at home without feeling guilty afterwards. Among the most common Indian options are khakhra and papad, two crunchy favourites with very different reputations. One is known for its whole-grain goodness, while the other is famous for adding flavour and aiding digestion. But when the aim is steady weight loss, does one clearly outperform the other? To understand that, it helps to look closely at how each is made and what nutrition experts say about them.

Khakhra: A Low-Fat, High-Fibre Snack

Nutritionist Rupali Datta describes khakhra as a smart choice for weight-loss diets because it is baked or roasted instead of deep-fried, which keeps the fat content low. This aligns with findings commonly highlighted by diet experts who emphasise the benefits of baked snacks over fried alternatives. Khakhra is typically made from whole wheat and mat beans, giving it a good amount of dietary fibre, which helps promote satiety and supports healthy digestion.





Snacks like khakhra are particularly useful for people trying to reduce mid-meal cravings because the combination of whole grains and light roasting provides slow-releasing energy and keeps you full for longer. This makes it a reliable everyday choice for those trying to manage weight without feeling deprived of crunch or flavour.

Papad: Light And Low-Calorie When Roasted

Papad, on the other hand, can also be helpful for people watching their weight, as long as it is eaten the right way. Nutritionists often point out that roasted papad is naturally low in calories because it does not absorb extra oil. They also highlight that many traditional papads contain spices such as ajwain, black pepper and black salt, which can support digestion and reduce problems like gas, acidity and bloating. Research published by the National Institutes of Health suggests that digestive spices may improve gut comfort, which can help prevent unnecessary snacking by reducing discomfort.





However, experts warn that these advantages disappear when papad is fried. Frying adds excess fat and significantly increases the calorie count, making it a far less suitable choice for anyone trying to maintain a calorie deficit.

Khakhra vs Papad: Which One Supports Weight Loss Better?

While both snacks can be part of a healthy routine, khakhra tends to have a more favourable nutritional profile for weight loss. The whole-grain base provides natural fibre, the roasted preparation keeps calories low and the slower digestion helps control appetite throughout the day.





Papad is still a useful option if you prefer something very light and crisp, especially as an accompaniment to meals. But it works best only when roasted, and it may not keep you full for long because it is not high in fibre.





Both khakhra and roasted papad can fit into a weight-loss diet, but they serve different needs. Choose khakhra when you want a filling, fibre-rich snack between meals. Choose roasted papad when you want a light addition to a meal without adding many calories.