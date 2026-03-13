For most of us, flour is simply flour. But as you step into the world of baking, you realise how all the different recipes need very specific flours. From making simple rotis to baking moist cakes, the flour specifications can vary significantly. However, buying each kind of flour is simply inconvenient, especially if you bake only occasionally. To get you out of just that pickle, chef and content creator Yuvraj Dewan recently posted four brilliant flour hacks on Instagram.

These Flour Hacks Will Level Up Your Baking Game

Chef and food creator Yuvraj Dewan shared a set of clever flour hacks on Instagram that every foodie and home baker should know. His simple tips show how you can turn basic all-purpose flour into particular baking flours using ingredients you probably already have at home.

Self-Rising Flour

Self-rising flour is extremely popular in recipes that need a quick lift, such as pancakes, biscuits, and muffins. Chef Yuvraj Dewan says that you can make it at home by simply combining 1 cup of all-purpose flour, 1½ teaspoons of baking powder, and ¼ teaspoon of salt.

Also Read:How To Cook Chicken Properly In An Air Fryer: A Practical Guide For Indian Kitchens

Cake Flour

Have you ever wondered why cakes from bakeries feel incredibly soft and delicate? One big reason is cake flour with lower protein than regular flour. Now, with his hack, you can easily recreate cake flour at home. Just take one cup of all-purpose flour, take out two tablespoons, and put in two tablespoons of cornflour, and you're done!

Bread Flour

If you have ever tried baking bread at home, you might have seen recipes asking for bread flour. This type of flour has a higher protein content, and you can easily boost the strength of regular flour with one ingredient. Mix 1 cup of all-purpose flour with 1 teaspoon of vital wheat gluten, and your bread flour is ready. Chef Yuvraj adds that this mixture works beautifully for homemade bread, pizza dough, bagels, and focaccia.

Also Read:5 Secrets To Perfecting A Mushroom Omelette At Home

Pastry Flour

Pastry flour sits somewhere between cake flour and all-purpose flour. It's soft enough for bakes but strong enough to hold structure. Instead of buying a bag of pastry flour for occasional pies and tarts, simply mix ½ cup of cake flour and ½ cup of all-purpose flour evenly.

These flour hacks from Yuvraj Dewan are really practical for everyday cooking. Instead of stocking multiple types of flour, you can simply adjust the flour you already have at home