Age is just a number, proves veteran actor Neena Gupta time and again. Be it with her fashion statement or her movie choices, she inspires us all, across generation. In fact, it won't be an exaggeration to say that Neena Gupta is having the best run of her life. But what we love the most is her zeal for trying something new. Last year, she tried hands on writing and launched her autobiography 'Sach Kahun Toh'. The book made quite a buzz among the bibliophiles. Then, she's also super active on social media and makes some of the 'coolest' content, setting trends for all. The list doesn't end here. Currently, she is on a solo trip - for the first time in life - trying to rediscover herself.





Neena Gupta has more than 900k followers on social media, whom she keeps entertained with all her life updates. And following the tradition, this time too, she is sharing glimpses of her solo trip to an undisclosed location. In one of her recent Insta-reels, we can see the diva waiting in airport, and enjoying a packet of chips and water. "I am on a holiday, and I am enjoying a packet of chips all by myself. This is fun too; right?!" she said (in Hindi) in the video. Take a look:





Earlier, the 'Masaba Masaba' actor shared another Insta-reel, where we heard her sharing thoughts on solo trip. "I am in a plane right now. I am going on a solo trip to out of India, for the first time. Every time, I have someone or the other coming along with me. This time, someone cancelled the plan at the last moment, tickets were done. So, my nephew asked me to go for a solo trip. Let's hope, this trip be a success. Wish me good luck," she said in Hindi. Find the reel below:





How inspiring; isn't it? Like us, if you too got inspired by Neena Gupta's latest experimentation, then we suggest, plan a trip very soon. Here we bring you some quick tips to remember, while you are on a solo trip.

5 Things To Remember While Travelling Solo:

Pack light and carry your luggage all by yourself.

Connect with new people and enjoy good food and conversation, of course, use your gut-feeling while making new connection.

Keep yourself hydrated and eat properly. No one likes falling sick on a trip; right?

Drink (alcohol) in limits. Remember, you need back to hotel all by yourself.

Carry light snack to enjoy on-the-go.

Let us know if you are planning for a solo trip soon. And do not forget to tag us in your solo trip pictures on Instagram.