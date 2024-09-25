Following Neena Gupta's breakfast diaries is something we never get bored of. The veteran actress often shares peeks of her breakfasts with us through her Instagram Stories. These posts give us a glimpse into her preferred cuisine, which seemed to be the quintessential desi meal. More often than not, Neena Gupta enjoys releasing Indian food in the morning. Don't believe us? Head straight to her Instagram to take a look at her first meal of the day. It includes a half-eaten uttapam with delicious coconut chutney. The uttapam was super loaded with veggies including capsicum, tomatoes, onion and carrots. The text on the post simply read, “Good Morning”.

Earlier, Neena Gupta shared her breakfast update on Instagram. The actress posted a photo of herself enjoying onion pakodas. Her breakfast also included some green chutney and a half-eaten roti. Same as before, Neena Gupta didn't spend much time thinking about a caption and wrote, "Good morning," perhaps emphasising how much she was enjoying her food. Read all about it here.

Among all these breakfast dishes, can you guess what Neena Gupta considers “the best breakfast in the world”? It is none other than some wholesome poha. The actress shared a video of herself making the perfect bite of poha. She explains each component as she assembles the dish. She starts by adding some onion poha to her plate. Then, she adds some farsan to the mix saying, “Par bahut thoda [But very little], because it's very dangerous". She then garnishes her meal with several pomegranate arils. She finishes by dusting "jeeravan powder" on top. She says that you can get this powder readily everywhere, even online. She mixes all the ingredients together to create what she claims is "the best breakfast in the world". Read the full story here.

We can't wait for another episode of Neena Gupta's breakfast diaries.