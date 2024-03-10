





In Indian households, Suji is one such pantry staple that isn't just tasty but also very versatile. From delightful pancakes to crispy cutlets to spongey dhoklas, there is no such dish that cannot be made more perfectly with suji. Sunday feels like the most perfect day to relax at home and enjoy homecooked meals. There is no hassle and you can load yourself up with the goodness of healthy foods. Veteran actress Neena Gupta is known for her love for healthy and homecooked food. The Badhaai Ho actress often shares glimpses of her meals and has never shied away from showing her culinary skills on her social media handles. In fact, just like us, she also enjoyed the goodness of a homecooked meal on the last day of the week.





On Sunday, March 10, the 64-year-old actress also shared a picture of her plate filled with Cheela made with suji, curd and vegetables. On her Instagram stories, we can spot three pieces of yummy and colourful suji cheela seemingly made of tomatoes, carrots, onions, coriander leaves and capsicum. She paired this delectable snack with what seems to be coriander chutney. Captioning the picture, she gave details of the ingredients of this snack, writing, “Suji curd and veg cheela.”





This is not the first time that Neena Gupta has given a sneak peek into her gastronomic adventures. Recently, she gave her fans a glimpse into her morning meal, which consisted of “the best breakfast in the world.” In the video, she can be seen adding a variety of ingredients into her plate her regular poha. However, everything was added in moderation to balance the taste perfectly. Read here to know the ingredients and the steps to make the “best breakfast in the world.”





What's more, Neena Gupta also shows her culinary skills on Instagram. Recently, the Panchayat actress made a delectable Sua Saag with Moong Dal. In fact, she gave her fans a step-by-step process for making it at home. Wondering what the steps are? Click here to know more. Neena also shared a delectable recipe of anda bhurji. Watch the entire video here.





