You may enjoy fancy Italian delicacies or get bowled over by the zingy profile of Mexican food. But you have to admit, absolutely nothing beats the comfort of an Indian meal. Desi food has a hearty mix of spices, aromas and flavours that take your tastebuds on a joyous ride. To back our claims, we have Bollywood actress Neena Gupta. We are no strangers to her candid food shenanigans. Neena never misses a chance to dive into a yummy-looking thali, and something similar happened yet again. She shared a photo of herself posing with a spoon, while her eyes were all glued to the thali placed right in front of her. It consisted of cute little bowls - 16 in number. While some had rice, salad, and a shredded coconut dish, others were filled with dals, something that looked like Kadhi and various other curries. Take a look:

Days ago, Neena Gupta shared a glimpse of her super delectable Indian meal. In a video on Instagram Stories, she gave us a virtual introduction to her thali. Right in the centre was a roti accompanied by various bowls filled with dal and curries including paneer, aloo curry, and green peas curry. Green chutney was served on the side for that added punch to the meal. Neena Gupta's thali made it evident that the mango season is in full swing. For the salad, she relished finely chopped onions and what appeared to be pieces of raw mango. And, our eagle eyes also spotted some yummy aamras n a bowl. In the background, the actress is heard saying, “This is called lunch. This is called food. This is what I love!” Read the full story here.

Remember when Neena Gupta showed us how she loves eating pasta with her hands? In the clip, the actress is seen relishing white spaghetti served with sauteed vegetables. “Dekho aisa hota hai yeh pasta liya hath se, yeh sauteed vegetables jismai paneer bhi hai aur broccoli bhi hai - sab hath se liya aur isko aisa aisa kar ke khaya (See first you pick some pasta with bare hands, then some sauteed vegetables which include cottage cheese, broccoli among other things. Now we mix it and relish),” she said. Neena Gupta also stated that she started off by eating the spaghetti with a fork but switched to eating with her hands, as doing so is comforting and fulfilling. Watch the video below:

Neena Gupta loves to travel and explore various cuisines, but her love for desi Indian food remains intact.