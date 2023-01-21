A hot cup of coffee in the morning is enough for most of us to get fully awake and kick off the day. The aroma of powdered coffee or roasted coffee beans instantly makes us want to grab a mug and prepare the quintessential beverage. When it gets colder, coffee provides the much-needed warmth and comfort. Coffee features on every menu and remains to be one of the most favoured drinks around the world. Be it a creamy cappuccino, latte or strong espresso, we are all hooked to some or the other variety of coffee. Well, it's not just us who like to start the day with a cup of coffee. It seems like actress Neha Dhupia too can't live without coffee. In her latest Instagram Stories, she captured some morning vibes in her camera and shared a picture holding a coffee mug while in bed.





Here're Are Some Coffee Recipes That You Must Try:

1. Eggless Coffee Cupcakes

Infused with the distinct flavour of coffee, these cupcakes are so tempting that you wouldn't be able to stop after having one. Enjoy them with black coffee or top them up with some whipped cream. And, it is completely eggless, so enjoy it without any worry. Recipe here.

2. Spiced Coffee

If black coffee isn't enough to keep the sleepiness at bay, then make this spiced coffee with a desi twist. It has cardamom and ginger that will keep you warm and cosy during winters. Click here for the recipe.

3. Chocolate Coffee Truffle

There cannot be a more addictive combination than coffee and chocolate. They both go well together and this dessert serves a perfect blend of the two. View the recipe here.

4. Coffee Walnut Cake

If you want to make your tea time more enjoyable, then add this coffee walnut cake to the menu. This scrumptious cake has the crunchiness of walnuts and the freshness of coffee. Recipe here.

5. Irish Coffee

While we never get bored of the homemade classic coffee, there is no harm in exploring some more varieties. This coffee cocktail originates from Ireland and has whiskey, sugar, thick whipped cream and more. Check out the recipe here.