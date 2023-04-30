When we think of exotic cuisine, Japanese food often comes to mind. From sushi to ramen, Japanese cuisine offers a wide range of flavorful dishes. Sitting at a Japanese restaurant, it's hard not to explore new tastes. The distinct aroma of soy sauce and the texture of tofu are just a few of the qualities that make Japanese food stand out. If you still have doubts about the deliciousness of Japanese food, just ask Neha Dhupia. She recently treated herself to delicious Japanese dishes and left us drooling! The actress took to Instagram to give us a sneak peek of her culinary adventure. In the first photo, we can see a plate full of yummy sushi. Take a look:
Next up were some piping hot dim sums, served in the traditional bamboo steamer. Neha captioned the post with "Round 2, yum."
1. Sushi
Sushi may seem tricky to make, but this step-by-step guide will definitely make it easy for you to prepare this Japanese delicacy. So don't hesitate, show off your culinary skills using this guide. Recipe inside.
2. Dim Sums
Dim sums can be the perfect snack for a lazy Sunday evening. Hot dim sums dipped in red sauce will take your taste buds on an amazing journey. Non-vegetarians can choose from chicken and prawn dumplings, while vegetarians can enjoy the coriander ones. Recipe here.
3. Chocolate Cake
Of course, we wouldn't forget the dessert! You don't really need a special occasion to indulge in chocolate cake. Just follow this recipe to make a rich, moist, and scrumptious cake. Click here.
What do you think of Neha Dhupia's culinary adventures? Do let us know in the comments section below!