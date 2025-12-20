If recent social media posts have made you second-guess your morning omelette, the country's top food regulator says you can relax. Eggs sold in India are safe to eat, and there is no scientific evidence linking them to cancer risk. The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India has issued a clear clarification, calling recent online claims about carcinogenic substances in eggs misleading and unnecessarily alarmist. According to the regulator, allegations about nitrofuran metabolites being present in eggs are incorrect and risk spreading panic among consumers.





The authority reiterated that nitrofurans, a class of antibiotics, are strictly banned at every stage of poultry farming and egg production under the Food Safety and Standards Contaminants, Toxins and Residues Regulations, 2011. In short, their use is not permitted in India's food system.





This clarification comes shortly after the regulator ordered nationwide testing of eggs, both branded and unbranded. At the time, officials had said the move was precautionary, aimed at reassuring the public as anxiety grew following viral claims about chemical residues in certain egg samples.

What The Regulator Is Clarifying About Egg Safety

To address confusion around laboratory reports, the authority explained the role of the Extraneous Maximum Residue Limit, or EMRL. An EMRL of 1.0 microgram per kilogram has been prescribed for nitrofuran metabolites, but only as a regulatory enforcement reference. This limit reflects the lowest level that modern laboratories can reliably detect. It does not mean the substance is allowed in food. "Detection of trace residues below the EMRL does not constitute a food safety violation nor does it imply any health risk," an official said.





The regulator also stressed that India's food safety standards are aligned with global practices. Both the European Union and the United States ban nitrofurans in food-producing animals and use similar reference points purely for monitoring and enforcement. Differences in numerical thresholds across countries, it said, stem from variations in testing methods, not from differences in consumer safety.

No Evidence Linking Eggs To Cancer, Says Regulator

Addressing the biggest concern head-on, the authority said there is no established causal link between trace-level dietary exposure to nitrofuran metabolites and cancer or any other adverse health effects in humans. "No national or international health authority has associated normal egg consumption with increased cancer risk," it said.





NDTV had earlier reported that nutrition experts and public health specialists had also urged people not to cut eggs out of their diets based on unverified online claims. Eggs remain one of the most affordable and accessible sources of high-quality protein, especially for large sections of the population.





Why Isolated Test Results Do Not Tell The Full Story

Responding to reports involving testing of a specific egg brand, the regulator said such findings, where they occur, are isolated and batch-specific. These can arise due to inadvertent contamination or feed-related issues, rather than systemic problems within the poultry sector. "Generalising isolated laboratory findings to label eggs as unsafe is scientifically incorrect," the authority said, adding that such cases do not reflect the overall condition of India's egg supply chain.





Reiterating its advisory, the regulator urged consumers to rely on official updates and verified scientific evidence. It underlined that eggs continue to be a safe, nutritious and valuable part of a balanced diet when produced and consumed in line with food safety regulations.





The authority also said it will continue routine surveillance and enforcement to ensure compliance, while cautioning against the spread of unverified information that can undermine public confidence in food safety systems.