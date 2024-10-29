Food brings a sense of happiness to people of all ages. Admit it, the thought of having biryani at a dinner party or going out for a pizza outing can instantly lift your mood. Kids also love food and often their excitement is double that of ours. A recent video has gone viral on social media where a group of nursery-going kids adorably reveal their favourite foods. Shared on Instagram by Hadi Academy, a school in Rampur, Uttar Pradesh, this heartwarming clip has clocked over 15 million views.

The video begins with a young girl stepping up to the camera and asking, “What is your favourite food?” One by one, her classmates eagerly line up to share their answers, each as sweet as the last. From “momo” to “bal-dal” (a cute mispronunciation of burger), the kids confidently name their favourite dishes, their innocent joy and enthusiasm making the clip impossible not to smile at.

Also Read:Broccoli Veggie Kebabs: A Healthy And Delicious Snack To Make Kids Eat Broccoli

Momos and pizza emerged as the crowd favourite, with many children picking these without hesitation. Close contenders included ice cream, biryani, French fries and aloo ka paratha. The earnest way the kids announce their picks – complete with cute pronunciations and serious expressions – has won the internet's heart.

Social media users can't get enough of the video, with comments pouring in about how delightful it is to see kids so passionately expressing their love for food.

Also Read: Video Of Parents Eating Junk Food In Car Before Picking Kids Leaves Internet Divided

A user commented under the post, “Baldal and faing frieage.” Another wrote, “Biryani bois.”

“This is the cutest video on the internet. Biryani changed the game. Dosa was strangely apologetic,” a comment read. Pointing out the kids' speaking style, someone wrote, “Hot dooooog , bal-dal, chiken firaay.”

A user wrote, “Bal-dal toh mera bhi favourite hai (Burger is my favourite as well).”

What was your favourite food as a child? Do let us know in the comments below.