What if one simple, humble dish could bring an entire state together and grab the world's attention at the same time? That's exactly what's happening today in Odisha. Odisha Tourism is attempting a Guinness World Record for the largest serving of Pakhala, a dish that most Odias grow up eating, loving, and swearing by, especially during summer.

Odisha Tourism Celebrates Pakhala Parba With 1,177 Kg Of Pakhala

At the ongoing ‘Pakhala Parba' festival in Odisha, the preparations were massive, and the goal was to create history. The CM of Odisha, Mohan Charan Majhi, and the Deputy CM of Odisha, Pravati Parida, were part of the celebrations, marking this as a moment of pride for the entire state.

In an attempt to create a Guinness World Record, around 850 kg of cooked rice was mixed with 25 kg of fresh curd. The dish was flavoured with chillies, mango ginger, curry leaves, coriander, and lemons. Fermented carefully, it has the signature tangy taste. The final dish was 1,177 kg of Pakhala.

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But the spectacle didn't end with preparation. The Pakhala was spread across a 2,500 sq ft area, arranged in a circular, radial design inspired by the iconic wheel of the Konark Sun Temple. So, it's a world record attempt as well as a visual masterpiece.

Since such a large quantity of food is being prepared with so much love, none of it will go to waste. With help from the Robin Hood Army, the entire preparation will be distributed to underprivileged communities.

What Is Pakhala?

Pakhala is a simple dish made with cooked rice, water (for fermentation), curd and spices. It's light, cooling, slightly tangy, and incredibly refreshing, perfect for Odisha's intense summer heat. Every year, March 20 is celebrated as Pakhala Dibasa, a day when Odias across the world come together to celebrate this dish. In fact, people living abroad even celebrate a separate version later in the year when the weather suits it better.

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And this year, the celebration has taken an iconic turn with this world record attempt. In a message on X (formerly Twitter), the Chief Minister called Pakhala “the aroma of our soil and the pride of our traditions.” And honestly, that's exactly what this record attempt is about.