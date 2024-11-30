Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram celebrated their first wedding anniversary on November 29. On the special day, the couple decided to give themselves a sweet treat. They visited the famous Gigi Restaurant in Mumbai, indulging in the decadent layers of Tiramisu. The Italian dessert, dipped in coffee, infused with whipped cream and topped with cocoa powder is a guilty pleasure for many. Randeep and his wife belong to the category as well. In a series of pictures posted by the actor on Instagram, foodies witnessed a glimpse of the mouthwatering Tiramisu, served on a plate. The words “Happy Anniversary” were written with chocolate icing. Along with the post, Randeep wrote, “It's been 1 year already ??!! Happy Anniversary Love.”





Watch Randeep Hooda's post below:

Previously, Lin Laishram cooked Manipuri Chicken Curry for her friends in Mumbai. ICYDK: She hails from Manipur. The video showcases Lin sauteeing onions and other veggies in a pan before sprinkling all the masalas on the chicken. The video then shifts to the cooking procedure and we have to admit, it looked super tasty. The caption read, “There's something about familiar yet exotic flavors that bring me back home. My brother always whipped up a mean chicken curry, cooked outside on a makeshift chula. Men in our family always seem to take charge when it comes to meat dishes. Spicy, flavorful, and full of memories. I picked up the recipe a few years ago, and now I'm bringing that same love to my friends here in Bombay. Cooking always feels like home when you're sharing it with good company.”

Moreover, foodies were left with hungry stomachs after learning about the variety of food served at Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram's wedding. Wedding Sutra revealed that the couple “curated a delectable spread with pass-around, mini plates and an elaborate food and dessert counter that included their signature Amristari chole and kulchas." Other items on the menu were Indian chaat, Lucknowi galouti kebabs, sarson ka saag with makki ki roti, dal pakwan and jackfruit dum masala biryani. Asian and Italian cuisine were found aplenty too. Read all about it here:





Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram's food adventures have all our hearts.