As they say, "You can take an Indian out of India, but you can never take India out of an Indian." And who better than Padma Parvati Lakshmi Vaidyanathan to well-establish the statement! Better known as Padma Lakshmi, this Indian-American author and television host is an ardent follower of desi culture, especially in terms of food. If you follow her on social media, you will find Padma Lakshmi gushing over chai, ghee, dosa and all things desi and delicious. The 'Top Chef' host is also an expert chef, who keeps sharing glimpses of her cooking skills every now and then. In fact, it won't be an exaggeration to say that Padma Lakshmi has well-established herself as a food influencer, garnering more than 1 million followers on Instagram. Recently, we saw the 51-year-old diva gushing over curd rice.





In one of her latest posts, Padma Lakshmi shared an Instagram Reel that featured her preparing curd rice in the kitchen. First, she mixed curd and rice together with hand, and then added a tadka (of curry leaves, mustard, dal and whole red chilli) to it. In the background, we could hear a voice depicting her exact feeling for this South Indian meal. "I don't think you understand, I am obsessed," the voice in the background stated. She posted the Reel and wrote alongside, "If you know, you know!" Take a look at the post.

Looks delicious, isn't it? If you too are slurping like us, then here we have the perfect surprise for you. We found you the classic recipe of curd rice (thayir sadam) that you can make at home in just 15 minutes. Click here for the recipe.





Try this recipe at home and let us know how you liked it? And also, do let us know which desi dish you are obsessed with.