Ahead of the IPL match between the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and the Punjab Kings, Swiggy shared a special post for the former. It featured a foodie-themed speech narrated by none other than the actor Omi Vaidya. He is well-known for his portrayal of the character Chatur in the film 3 Idiots, and his character gives a hilarious speech in one famous scene. Capitalising on this aspect, Swiggy got him to read out a few words in a similar style. What's more, the words are actually those once spoken by Virat Kohli, the former captain of the RCB.

The speech shows Chatur listing various types of delicious treats he will enjoy after RCB wins the match. The idea seems to be that this is how the team would also celebrate their victory. The speech is in Hindi. It roughly translates to, "Respected Chairperson/President and Audience, I will eat dal makhani. I will eat paneer khurchan. I will eat garlic naan. And after that, I will eat gulab jamun with ice cream. Then, I will eat cassata ice cream from the street. And at night, as I watch TV, I will have a packet of fun flips [a type of packaged snack]. Thank you." Fans might remember that Virat Kohli once named these dishes when talking about cheat meals. Posts about the same had gone viral on social media. Check out one of them here.







Chatur's foodie speech has won many hearts online. Here's how Instagram users reacted to it in the comments section:





The viral video has received over 910K views on Instagram so far. RCB went on to win the match against the Punjab Kings.