Prithviraj Sukumaran treated his fans to a special Onam post on his Instagram Stories. In the photo, the South star and his family are seen dressed in beautiful traditional attire, capturing the essence of the festival. However, the highlight of the post was the mouth-watering sadya served on traditional banana leaves. The festive spread featured a variety of delicacies including erissery (mashed beans and pumpkin with coconut gravy), kaaya varuthatha (banana chips), sarkara upperi (jaggery-coated banana chips), papadam, beet pachadi (beetroot raita), puli inji (ginger, tamarind, green chilli and jaggery pickle), narthangai (citron pickle), olan (ash gourd with black beans in coconut milk gravy), kalan (curd or buttermilk with vegetables), payasam (kheer), pulissery (spiced buttermilk) and rasam. Phew!





Also Read: Hyderabad Restaurant Raids Reveal Violations In Vidyanagar's Emerald Mithai Shop, Subway, Rollzone And More

Check out the 5 popular Onam Sadya recipes which can be easily prepared at home:

1. Avial

A creamy vegetarian curry made with curd and coconut milk. It is one of the most authentic dishes served in the Onam Sadya platters. Find out the recipe here.

2. Inji Puli

A must-have on a sadya platter, this sweet and sour pickle helps cleanse the other dishes on the platter. It includes jaggery, tamarind and ginger, which makes it flavoursome. Check out the recipe here.

3. Paal Payasam

It is a staple dessert in every sadya platter. The creamy dish is made of rice and milk and seasoned with cardamom powder, sugar and cashew nuts. Here is the recipe.

4. Kesari Bhaat

This is a sweet and rich dish that adds taste to your Onam celebrations. This delicious dish features rice seasoned with yellow colour and topped with cashews. Check out the recipe here.

5. Parippu Curry

The Kerala-style recipe is one of the popular side dishes in Kerala. It is made with boiled moong dal and spicy coconut paste and takes no more than 30 minutes to prepare. Find out the recipe here.