What according to you the best thing about summer? For us, the answer is certainly, mangoes! An absolutely divine, juicy, and sweet indulgence, the king of fruits is much loved and most looked forward to during the summer months. Best part? You get a variety of them including alphonso, chaunsa, langra, dashehari, kesar, and totapuri to name a few. Well, we are not alone who are obsessing over mangoes. Did you know Bollywood's desi girl and global star Priyanka Chopra also has an unsaid love for this fruit? Recently, she asked her Instagram family whether smuggling mangoes is legal. Priyanka posted a clip of her makeup bag, which had her passport as well as mango.

“Is smuggling a (mango emoji) legal? Asking for a friend,” the actress captioned the post.

Take a look:

Also Read: Priyanka Chopra Begins 'Citadel' Promotions In London On A Sweet Note - See Pic

In the next upload, we could see Priyanka Chopra enjoying a plateful of chopped mangoes. Alongside, she wrote, “A moment for me and my mango.”

Also Read: Deepika Padukone Savours Bowl Of Yummy Mangoes, Says 'Tis The Season'

Apart from relishing the fruit as is, you can always incorporate it in your meals and create yummy dishes for hot sunny days. We have shortlisted some popular recipes which have mangoes at its core. Get started.

Here're 5 Mango-Based Recipes For You:

Corn and Raw Mango Salad:

A crunchy and refreshing salad consisting of corn, spring onions, cherries, bell peppers, tomatoes and some herbs pepped with chunks of raw mango is perfect for a mid-day meal. Click here for recipe.

Raw Mango Chutney:

Nothing like a side of fresh mango chutney can enhance your dull meals. A tangy and spicy condiment prepared from raw or unripe mango, raw mango chutney is typically eaten as a pickle. Get the recipe here.

Mango Cheesecake:

Cheesecake is the dream dessert we all crave. And, when you think it just can't get any better, top it off with a dense layer of mangoes. Recipe here.

Raw Mango Rasam:

Traditionally known as mangaai rasam, this popular dish comes from down South. Tangy raw mangoes, teamed with fiery spices, are a dream combination for sunny days. Click here for full recipe.

Mango Mousse:

A light and lovely mousse prepared with juicy mangoes, fresh cream and the aroma of cinnamon makes it a perfect summer dessert. Looking for the recipe? Click here.

Which is your favourite mango recipe? Let us know in the comment section.