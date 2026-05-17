As temperatures continue to rise, most people are reaching for cool and comforting drinks to beat the summer heat. From aam panna to coconut water, Indian summers are incomplete without traditional coolers. But one drink that remains a favourite in many homes is buttermilk. It is the kind of drink that instantly cools you down after a long, hot day. And it turns out even Priyanka Chopra is a fan.





What Priyanka Chopra said about lassi and chaas





During a candid chat with Chef Josh from Mythical Kitchen in March 2026, Priyanka Chopra opened up about her favourite type of buttermilk. When asked what her favourite Indian drink is, she said, “This will be controversial. Don't come after me, okay? Not a fan of lassi, because it's sweet. I don't like sweet very much. I like either chaas, which is buttermilk, from Maharashtra or South Indian style buttermilk.”

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Though both lassi and chaas are made from curd, lassi is thick, creamy and sweet, while chaas is light, salty and more refreshing for hot weather.











Benefits Of Chaas





While drinking chaas is refreshing, it also offers several health benefits. Made from fermented yoghurt, chaas contains natural lactic acid bacteria that can support digestion and help maintain healthy gut microbes. A 2025 review published in the Foods journal linked fermented dairy products with better digestive comfort and nutrient absorption.





Since chaas is rich in fluids and natural electrolytes like potassium and sodium, it may also improve hydration levels, something the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health notes is important for reducing fatigue linked to mild dehydration.





Research published by MDPI in 2025 further highlighted that fermented milk products can support gut microbiota diversity, leading to more regular bowel movements and less digestive discomfort.





Chaas varieties you can try this summer





After reading about these benefits, you will probably want a glass of chaas yourself. Here are some refreshing varieties you must try this summer:





1. Masala Chaas





This is the classic version loved across Indian homes. It usually has roasted jeera, black salt, mint and coriander. Simple, cooling and perfect with lunch. Click here for the recipe.





2. Smoked Chaas





This version has a subtle smoky flavour that makes it stand out. The earthy taste gives regular chaas a fun twist without making it too heavy. Here is the recipe.





3. Neer Mor





A popular South Indian buttermilk drink, neer mor is light and flavourful. It is often infused with curry leaves, ginger and green chilli for extra freshness. Want the recipe? Click here.





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4. Cucumber Chaas





Adding cucumber makes chaas even more cooling and refreshing. It has a mild taste and works really well on extra hot days. Detailed recipe here.





5. Garlic-Coriander Chaas





This version is bold and packed with flavour. The garlic adds a strong kick, while coriander keeps it fresh and herby. Get the recipe by clicking here.





Which variety of chaas are you planning to try first? Let us know in the comments below.