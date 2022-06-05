Priyanka Chopra is a self-confessed foodie and we have ample proof to back this claim. From loaded crispy fries and classic Indian dishes to ice cream, Priyanka relishes it all. Of all the other things that the actress keeps sharing online, related to her personal and professional life, food is often seen playing an important role. So, what's new from her indulgences this weekend? Priyanka is currently keeping busy shooting for her upcoming web series Citadel. And, she has diligently shared a picture of her tempting lunch from the sets. On her Instagram Stories, we could see what looks like flavourful and crispy, golden brown cutlets. With that, Priyanka has added the sticker that read, "Today's lunch." Gushing over the food item, she also wrote a caption out of excitement. The actress stated, "Set lunches are not supposed to be so pretty. Thank you for going the extra mile for me," and tagged Jamieson Kemp. Priyanka also added the hashtag "Citadel."





Priyanka Chopra Relishes This Desi Dish At Her Restaurant In New York

Priyanka Chopra's Instagram story

If Priyanka Chopra's food diaries left you hungry, here's how you can make some delicious cutlets or tikkis for yourself.

When we think of yummy desi tikki recipes, this is the first dish that comes to our mind. Sabudana tikki made with mashed potatoes, crunchy peanuts and other homely masalas tastes heavenly. You can also savour it while fasting provided you use rock salt (sendha namak).

This sumptuous paneer recipe can be made in half an hour. This recipe carries the goodness of paneer, potatoes, chillies, and a host of other spices making it a great snacking option.

This is a popular snack from the streets of Mumbai. Basically, batata means aloo (potato) and this pattice can be easily prepared at home. It's a delectable, deep-fried, crispy snack that not only tastes good but also satiates your hungry tummy. Make it and serve hot with green chutney or ketchup.

Here's a lip-smacking way to have chicken. These baked treats are great if you are not in the mood to dig into deep-fried snacks. You have it once and it will leave you asking for more.

If you are craving hot and crispy patties but want to opt for their healthier versions, go for this one. Raw banana patty will surely take your tastebuds on a delicious ride.





