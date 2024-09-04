After the success of his recently released film 'Stree 2', actor Rajkummar Rao celebrated his 40th birthday with gratitude and thankfulness. Taking to his Instagram handle, Rajkummar shared a sneak peek from his birthday celebrations on August 31, 2024. In the picture, we can see him sitting on the floor with three lovely cakes lined in front of him on the table. Rajkummar has his hands joined and eyes closed, right before blowing out the candles on his birthday cakes.





The first cake seems to be a black forest naked cake with visible layers of chocolate cake and whipped cream. The stunning cake is topped with cherries, strawberries and blueberries. The second cake placed in the centre is a dense and luscious classic cheesecake with a nice layer of biscuit at the bottom and creamy cheesecake on top. This cake is also completed with berry toppings. The third cake is a tall cake with no icing. It looks like an almond cake. All three cakes are topped with birthday candles.





"Thank you so much guys for all your lovely birthday wishes. You guys have made my birthday very special. Sabhi Stree aur Purushon ko dil se dhanyawaad [Heartfelt thanks to all women and men]," the actor wrote in the caption.

Hinting at his exciting new project, he added, "From #Bickkyy to now #Vicky. Ab taiyar ho jaiye #VickyVidyaKaWohWalaVideo Dekhne ke liye. Jald hi la rahe hain aapke liye. Zabardast Comedy se bharpoor entertainment [Brace yourselves to watch #VickyVidyaKaWohWalaVideo. Bringing it for you soon. Entertainment full of awesome comedy]."

Take a look at the full post here:

