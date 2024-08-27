Shahid Kapoor and Mira Kapoor's daughter, Misha, turned 8 on Monday, August 26. The family celebrated with a grand Taylor Swift-themed party. Misha's aunt, actress Sanah Kapur, shared a series of photos from the celebration on Instagram, giving everyone a glimpse of the fun-filled event. The post included a sweet picture of Sanah posing with her mother, Supriya Pathak, surrounded by colourful balloons. One balloon, in particular, caught attention with the message, "Misha's birthday era," a nod to Taylor Swift's Eras Tour. The cake was also a highlight, featuring multi-coloured icing and decorative disco balls.

In her caption, Sanah cleverly incorporated titles of various Taylor Swift songs. She wrote, "We got truly 'Bejeweled' as my Mishu turned 8 in true Swiftie fashion! Here's to a hella 'August' day and to memories that will be remembered 'All Too Well.'" Take a look:

If your loved one's birthday is coming up, here are some delicious cake recipes you must try:

1. The Affinities Cake

Affinities cake is a unique and artistic cake, designed to reflect a blend of flavours that complement each other perfectly. Once you try it out, it might just become your new favourite. Click here for the recipe.

2. Dairy-Free Chocolate Cake

This rich and moist chocolate cake is made without any dairy products. It is super indulgent and satisfyng and ideal for those who are lactose intolerant or have dairy allergies. Recipe here.

3. Eggless Date Cake

This cake uses dates as the primary sweetener. It is a wholesome dessert option, providing a rich flavour and a moist texture. Want the recipe? Click here.

4. Mississippi Mud Cake

Featuring layers of moist chocolate cake, this cake is topped with a gooey marshmallow layer and covered in a rich chocolate glaze. It's a must-try cake for chocolate lovers. Detailed recipe here.

5. Blueberry Cake

This light and fruity cake is filled with fresh blueberries. The berries add a burst of flavour and a beautiful colour to the cake. Find the full recipe here.