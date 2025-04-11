Yang, from Shenyang in Liaoning province, discovered a scratch on his luxury SUV caused by a breakfast cart selling egg pancakes. The incident occurred when the cart, operated by a couple in their 50s, accidentally reversed into the vehicle. "The cart was driven by the wife. She probably misjudged the distance and scraped my car," Yang told the Yangtse Evening Post.





The repair cost for the scratch was estimated at Rs 35,000 (3,000 yuan). Jiang, the male owner of the cart, admitted they could not afford the expense. Realizing the financial burden on the small business owners-who were supporting both elderly parents and young children-Yang decided to ask for a simple yet unexpected form of compensation: egg pancakes.





"Jiang then said, 'From now on, you and your friends can eat egg pancakes here for free-eat as much as you want!' But I didn't want to take advantage of them, so I suggested a limit-just 15 egg pancakes," Yang said, reported the South China Morning Post (SCMP).

Yang's gesture has been widely praised on social media for his kindness and empathy. "Luckily, we ran into a good person," the egg pancake seller told the Xiaoxiang Morning Herald.





Here's how people reacted online:





One user commented, "He is so generous! That is what life is all about-having a big vision. Thumbs up!"





Another added, "The car owner is truly admirable! And the breakfast cart owner is lucky to have met someone so kind!"