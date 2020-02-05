Revealed! Reasons Behind Urban Indian Ordering-In Food

Ordering-in peaks for dinner by 53 percent

Are you one of those who order in food very often? Ordering in food is a very common phenomenon in today's world, especially among urban Indians. But did you ever think what can be the reason for the same? A survey by a global market research firm, Ipsos, states desires for change in taste as one of the reasons. As per an IANS report, few other top reasons why people order-in food are the need to uplift spirits and an excuse for avoiding cooking. Other reasons cited include special occasion, a missed meal and to catch up with friends.











This survey also showed how consumers choose where to order from. The survey said, the restaurant choice is largely dictated by the type of cuisine and deals. The other factors are ordering for whom and for what reason (oneself, family or friends, occasion and service/speed of delivery) too have some sort of bearing.











The survey, as per the IANS report, also shed some light on the peak time of ordering in meals. It said, ordering-in peaks for dinner (53 percent), followed by lunch (32 percent) and it's somewhat lean for evening (13 percent) and breakfast (2 percent).











On that note, a recent report published by Google and Boston Consulting Group (BCG) stated that India's food-tech industry is expected to touch an 8-billion-dollar mark by 2022. Rapid digitisation and growth in both online buyer base and spending will help India's online food industry to achieve that mark - growing at a CAGR of 25-30 percent. The report revealed variety in cuisines was one of the top reasons for recurrent use of online food ordering apps; this was by 35 percent. Good discounts and convenience were the next two reasons.







Abheek Singhi, Senior Partner and Managing Director at Boston Consulting Group, on this note, shared that food tech start-ups have revolutionised the way Indians eat and ordering-in has now become an habbit. "There is large headroom to increase reach, engagement and usage frequency for food tech apps," he stated.











