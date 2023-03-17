Burgers are incredibly tasty. How many of you resonate with this statement? Going by the general description, it may be just a type of sandwich consisting of a vegetarian or meat patty placed in between buns, further dressed with vegetables and sauces. But, for many, this delight is a feeling. The best thing is that the food item is pocket-friendly, satisfying and delicious. What more does it take to please your taste buds? For now, we have a burger update coming straight from Rhea Kapoor. Yes, while many of you are still waiting for the weekend to dive into a cheat meal, Rhea already got her hands on a “solid burger.” She shared a glimpse of the sumptuous burger cut in half. We could see the flavourful filling inside. The burger also features sauces and cheese between the buns. What's more interesting? The treat is accompanied by quintessential crispy and mouth-watering fries. Don't miss that ketchup on her platter. She just added the text “solid burger.” Check out the photo below.

Photo Credit: Instagram/ @rheakapoor

Also Read: Rhea Kapoor's Star-Studded Birthday Bash Brings Out The Chocolate Cake And Celebs

You have started craving burgers now. Haven't you? We have presented a list of drool-worthy burgers that can be made at home. If you've had enough junk food this week, it's still worth trying out these burgers. Reason? They come with healthy twists. Take a look.

1. Lentil mushroom burger

This wholesome delight is not only tasty but also healthy. Made with the goodness of mushrooms and lentils, this burger is quite rich in protein. For a guilt-free indulgence, you can use whole wheat buns instead of regular ones. Recipe here.





2. Kodo millet burger

Several health experts recommend including millet in your diet. This burger can be a good way to chomp on Kodo millet. Apart from being a substitute for rice and dal, Kodo millet is highly nutritious. Packed with protein, this yummy burger is a must-try. Find the recipe here.





3. Black bean burger with hung curd

To make this, you have to prepare a nice patty using a mixture of healthy black beans, seasonal vegetables and a range of homely spices. Also, prepare a hung curd mixture that is highly flavourful and creamy. Final step? Slice the burger buns into two, spread the hung curd mixture, and top it up with fresh lettuce and baby spinach. Enjoy. Click here.





4. Chicken burger

This one gets ready in just half an hour. And, we are super confident that chicken lovers will enjoy this delicacy to the core. So, without waiting for too long, make this at home and pair it up with some crispy fries for a wonderful binge. Recipe here.





5. Chicken feta cheese burgers with potato salad

If a burger is your go-to cheat meal, here's something you can try this weekend. Served with mustard sauce, lettuce and a scrumptious potato salad, this delectable burger is finger-licking good in taste. Click here for the recipe.





Also Watch: This Spicy Aloo Tikki Burger Screams Indulgence (Recipe Video Inside)

If you are a hardcore burger lover, we hope your cheat meals are sorted now.



(This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.)