Rhea Kapoor's love for food is nothing unknown to us. If you follow her on Instagram, you will find the filmmaker sharing a special bond with food. Besides being a film producer and fashion stylist, Rhea is a hard-core foodie and never shies away from sharing it with the world. Every now and then, we find her indulging in all things delicious and indulgent. That's not all. She is known to be a great chef too. The 34-year-old dive loves to whip up exotic dishes and treat friends and families with grand meals. And we get to see glimpses of all her food shenanigans on Instagram. In fact, it won't be an exaggeration to say that with time, Rhea has emerged well as a food vlogger. One of her recent food expeditions was a South Indian meal.





This week, for her Sunday indulgence, Rhea Kapoor chose South Indian and also informed that she has found the best sambar recipe. And guess who shared the recipe with her?! It was none other than popular comedian Sumukhi Suresh. Rhea also shared image of delicious coconut chutney, which according to her is the "best chutney recipe".

Take a look at the delicious images of sambar, chutney and kurmura dosa:

Doesn't the meal look super delicious? If this South Indian delicacy has left you slurping too, then here we have a sambar and a chutney recipe respectively that might help satiate your cravings.

Click here for sambar recipe.





Click here for coconut chutney recipe.





It doesn't end here. We also bring you a list of few of our favourite dosa recipes to make for a complete meal. Click here for the dosa recipes.





Do let us know how you liked the meal!



