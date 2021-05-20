Rhea Kapoor knows exactly how to woo beau, Karan Boolani. The producer readily fulfilled Karan's night food cravings, which she proudly showed off on social media later. In her Instagram Stories, we can see two lip-smacking dishes that she had prepared. They looked aesthetically pleasing too. Meatball hero and duck fat potatoes were on the menu. In the caption, Rhea wrote, “Karan Boolani had a super specific Wednesday night craving/request, meatball hero with provolone and jammy marinara.” She also gave us a peek at her “duck fat potatoes with sage and garlic aioli”. Karan, too, shared the photo on his page and called himself “one lucky guy”.

It is not a new thing to spot sumptuous food pictures on Rhea's Instagram handle. She is an avid foodie and a chef too. In one of the earlier posts, she shared a photo of a delicious homemade burger. Giving out the specifics of the recipe in the caption, Rhea Kapoor wrote, “Burger therapy is real. Fried chicken silences the demons and soothes the soul. Buttermilk fried chicken burgers with potato buns, smokey chipotle mayo and spicy zesty slaw.”

“#rheamade (most of it) for the fam. I don't need to tell you this but local food supplies, bakeries, chefs, businesses are thriving. And my tummy is thankful. You guys helped me feed some happy people,” Rhea added in the description note. You can spot burgers, chops, crabs, and pasta in this photo series. Take a look:

Apart from such exotic dishes, Rhea is a fan of traditional Sindhi meals too. She once shared photos of a delectable spread that had Sindhi curry, mutton curry, chicken and sai bhaji.





Rhea Kapoor is truly an amazing food inspiration for all of us. What do you think?