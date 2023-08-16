Whether it's your 3rd birthday or your 53rd, your celebrations would be incomplete without some yummy cake. Wondering whose 53rd birthday it was recently? None other than Saif Ali Khan! We were curious to know how he marked the occasion. Saif is not on social media, but posts by other members of his family often include glimpses of his routine. His birthday was no different. His sister, Soha Ali Khan took to Instagram to wish him on his special day. She posted a cute picture showing Saif Ali Khan cutting a cake with his son, Jehangir Ali Khan Pataudi. The cake looked like most chocolate lovers' dreams: It was decorated with chocolate icing, chocolate syrup and more.

Also Read: Anupam Kher Enjoyed Excellent Khana At Indian Restaurant In Vietnam - See Pics

In the caption, she wrote, "Here's to having your cake and eating it too - and also to sharing it with those who are so evidently eager to partake!! Happy birthday, bhai." Take a look at the picture below.



Also Read: Karisma Kapoor's Independence Day Celebration Featured This Indian Street Food

But the cake-cutting didn't stop there! In an Instagram post by Sara Ali Khan, we got more sneak peeks into the celebrations. In one of the photos, she herself cuts what looks to be a chocolate bundt cake, on behalf of her father. We also spotted two other mouth-watering cakes - one seems to be a multi-layered sponge and cream cake topped with berries, while the other is a huge chocolate-covered cake topped with nuts. In the pictures, we also see Ibrahim Ali Khan, Taimur Ali Khan, Jehangir Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan. Sara added a heartfelt and simple caption: "Happiest Birthday to my dearest Abba."







Wishing Saif Ali Khan many, many happy returns of the day! We can't wait to see how he wows us next.

Also Read: Shraddha Kapoor Savoured A Traditional Maharashtrian Feast On Independence Day