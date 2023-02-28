Celebrity chef Sanjeev Kapoor on Monday (February 28, 2023) expressed his disappointment over the in-flight food served to him on an Air India flight. He posted pictures of his meal on Twitter after which the airline assured him of a better experience. The chef has now responded to Air India and suggested thorough audits of its services. In his tweet, Sanjeev Kapoor, who was flying from Nagpur to Mumbai, had shared that his in-flight meal consisted of “cold chicken tikka with watermelon, cucumber, tomato and sev”. The chef said that he received a sandwich with “minuscule filling of chopped cabbage with mayo” and “sugar syrup sponge painted with sweetened cream & yellow glaze”.

Posting a few pictures of the food, Sanjeev Kapoor asked, “Is this what Indians should eat for breakfast?”

Taking note of the grievance, Air India replied to the chef's tweet and wrote, "Sir, your feedback is paramount to us. We're continually upgrading our services and from tomorrow this sector will be catered to by our partners Taj Sats and Ambassador. Trust you will have a better experience with the food onboard going forward!"







Sanjeev Kapoor later responded to the airline and said, "Appreciate your response. I mean well & sincerely hope there is a thorough audit of services so that flyers consistently get a great experience. I will continue to support all sincere efforts".





He added, “Today's flight; service by crew and on-time performance deserves a Thumbs Up”.

Soon after Sanjeev Kapoor complained about the in-flight food, another man slammed Air India claiming that he found an insect in his meal. The passenger, Mahavir Jain, was flying business class and shared a video of his experience on Twitter. The clip showed a plate of cornflakes and oats with a side of strawberry compote, lemon water, and yoghurt. A small black insect could be seen crawling all over the food.