Sara Ali Khan is one of the Bollywood actors who follows a strict lifestyle to stay healthy. We see her regularly hitting the gym and doing rigorous training. In fact, the videos of her yoga and aerobics sessions motivate us to get going. However, there's one area where Sara never compromises and that is food. It won't be an exaggeration to say that the 'Kedarnath' actor is an ardent foodie and leaves no chance to devour different delicacies. And if you follow her food stories on Instagram, you will find her having some extra love for desi food. One such perfect instance is her recent story on the photo-sharing app.





Sara Ali Khan is currently in London, soaking in the city vibes. And keeping up with the tradition, she's giving us a sneak peek into her fun-filled vacation. While we see her making the most of her stay in London, it seems the 'Atrangi Re' actor is missing a desi drink majorly. Guess what it is? It's a hot cup of 'adrak wali chai'. You heard us! In the cold weather (in the United Kingdom), all Sara wants is a hot cup of chai. She took to Instagram to share a story, posing with some ginger at a shopping mall. Alongside, we could hear the popular 'Adrak wali chai' song by Baba Sehgal playing in the background. She also added 'tea' and 'ginger' emojis to the picture. Here's a glimpse of her story:





Photo Credit: Instagram

Let's agree, there's nothing more soothing than a hot cup of tea in the nippy weather. It not only warms you up from within but also helps prevent common seasonal diseases like cough and cold. Here, we bring you a recipe of 'kadak' adrak wali chai to enjoy during the winter season. Find the recipe below.

Ginger Tea Recipe | How To Make Adrak Wali Chai:

Ingredients you need to make adrak wali chai are tea leaves, sugar, milk and ginger. You can also add chai masala to it. Now, brew the tea well and take a sip. Click here for the recipe.





For the ones who avoid milk and sugar in their tea, we found another version of the recipe to try. Here, we eliminate the use of milk and replace sugar with jaggery. Rest, we need ginger, tea leaves and water to brew the tea. Click here for the ginger-jaggery tea recipe.





Enjoy a hot cup of tea, everyone!