Sara Ali Khan has been keeping us glued to her London diaries. And looks like a major part of her adventures revolves around food. Well, considering the foodie she is, we aren't even surprised about it. We totally adore her for being so vocal about her love for food. The actress has shared a couple of food snaps on Instagram Stories and made us hungry. The first one featured her plate of scrumptious caramelised bananas. We could see banana balls coated with caramel and topped with white sesame seeds each. The dessert was accompanied by two rich flavours of ice creams kept in different bowls alongside her plate. Sara wrote, “caramelized banana” and added a sticker that read, “Food coma.” Indeed, this was a great way to satiate your sweet tooth, Sara.





Take a look:

Sara Ali Khan's next food snippet showed a lip-smacking pizza and it obviously, looked irresistible. Sara added a sticker that read, "The pizza life chose me," and we can't agree more.

There's no dearth of food posts on Sara Ali Khan's social media account. Sara often shares her indulgences online making her Instafam drool. Yesterday, she was confused about how to savour milk since there are many ways. She shared a picture of herself on Instagram Stories relishing a jar of milk. She wrote, “Full fat,” with a milk sticker. Alongside, Sara also asked her fans if she should have banana milk or cereals. Read all about it here.





Unless you are living under a rock, you will know that our Bollywood celebrities are having a mini-reunion in London. And, when we say Bollywood, Karan Johar has to be a part of that list. And, keeping the foodie aspect in mind, Sara Ali Khan and Karan Johar decided to go visit a restaurant. The duo decided to have dinner together and they did book a table at a restaurant. But when they visited the restaurant, they found out that their reservation was cancelled and now, they have to find a different place to eat. So, they chose to go to Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC) instead. She wrote, “When Karan Johar and me were left reservation less and hungry so had some KFC.”





We are excited to see what Sara Ali Khan devours next.